Sessions to Testify Today Before Senate Committee

(AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face questions from the Senate intelligence committee today over his connections to the Russian ambassador and any connections he has to the firing of FBI director James Comey.

Sessions recused himself earlier this year from overseeing the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as he he acknowledged meeting twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. last year.  Though Sessions insists those meetings took place in his role as senator not advisor to the Trump campaign.

Sessions’ testimony will begin at 1:30 p.m. CST and will air live on WKRG.

 

 

