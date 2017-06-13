Richard Tyson Wants to Be “Bama P.I.”

By Published:

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Actor and Mobile native Richard Tyson is back in the Port City.
He says he is shooting a “sizzle reel” for Comcast– that’s like a pitch reel to see if a company is interested in your concept.

Tyson grew up in Mobile and is the brother of former Mobile County District Attorney John Tyson Jr. Richard Tyson has been in movies like “Kindergarten Cop”, “Blackhawk Down” and “There’s Something About Mary”. But it’s a new twist on a popular old tv show that has Tyson shooting in Mobile right now.

“Remember ‘Magnum P.I.’? Well, this is ‘Bama P.I.’ We do have some yachts and Maseratis, but mostly we have shrimp boats and pick up trucks,” said Tyson.

The actor says he hopes the show is funny and exciting. He wants to highlight the culture of Mobile and the Gulf Coast for the rest of the country. We’ll have to wait and see if Comcast picks up “Bama PI” as a show.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s