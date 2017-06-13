President Trump Nominates 3 US Attorneys for Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – President Donald Trump announced Monday on the White House website his nominations for U.S. Attorneys across the country and three positions in Alabama.

President Trump says the nominees share his vision for ‘Making America Safe Again’. Trump in March ordered 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration to tender their resignations.

This first wave of nominations must be confirmed by the Senate before taking over the position.

For the Southern District of Alabama, President Trump nominated Richard W. Moore to take over as U.S. Attorney. Moore is currently the Inspector General of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), which is a position he has held since 2003 when he was nominated by then-President George W. Bush.

Moore will take over for Kenyan Brown who was fired by Trump after taking over the office of the presidency in January. Moore is no stranger to the Gulf Coast, he previously had a private practice in the Mobile area and is a graduate of Spring Hill College in Mobile.

For the Middle District of Alabama, Louis Franklin Sr. was nominated by President Trump. The position is not new for Franklin who has worked in the Middle District office for nearly 27 years in various positions. He has served as criminal chief for the past 16 years. Franklin takes over for George Beck who resigned from the position in March.

In the Northern District of Alabama, President Trump nominated Jay Town to take over Joyce Vance who resigned in January.

Since 2005, Town has been a senior prosecutor in the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.