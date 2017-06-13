Pensacola Police Search for Attempted Robber

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are continuing the search for a man who tried to rob a female taxi cab driver at gunpoint earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 12:03 a.m. June 2 in the 200 block of North Palafox Street.

According to Pensacola Police, “the 52-year-old female victim had transported the suspect, who told her his name was ‘Mike,’ from Pace Boulevard and Fairfield Drive. She said when they reached the location on Palafox Street, the suspect said he had to go into his hotel room and get a debit card from his wife. The victim told police he returned a short time later, demanded money from her and pulled out a gun from his pants. When the victim said she didn’t have any cash, the suspect exited the cab and ran westbound on Gregory Street.”

In a press release, Detective Gilbert Galloway Jr. said, the suspect was described as a white male in his mid-20s with brown hair, thin facial hair and a tattoo on his lower left leg and possibly one on his lower right leg. He was last seen wearing a dark colored short-sleeved T-shirt and dark loose fitting shorts. He also was wearing a light colored baseball cap.

Anyone having information on the suspect’s location can call Detective Gilbert Galloway Jr. at 435-1974 or the Pensacola Police Department at 435-1900. Or, anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 433–STOP and if they lead to the suspect’s arrest, the tipster may qualify to receive a reward.