UPDATE: MPD Arrest TV Theft Suspect

By Published: Updated:

Update: In an email Mobile Police Department said, “34-year-old Ronald Mimms was identified as the suspect. At approximately 3:00 p.m., Mimms was apprehended at the Wal-Mart located at 658 Schillinger Road and later arrested and charged with Theft of Property 4th. Mimms was transported to Mobile County Metro Jail.”

— Original Story —

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)  —  Mobile Police need the public’s assistance in identifying a male theft suspect.

The male in the images is wanted for stealing televisions from the Wal-Mart at 658 Schillinger Road.  He has stolen televisions from the store on four separate occasions. Anyone with information that may help MPD identify the individual is asked to call 251-208-7211.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s