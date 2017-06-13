UPDATE: MPD Arrest TV Theft Suspect

Update: In an email Mobile Police Department said, “34-year-old Ronald Mimms was identified as the suspect. At approximately 3:00 p.m., Mimms was apprehended at the Wal-Mart located at 658 Schillinger Road and later arrested and charged with Theft of Property 4th. Mimms was transported to Mobile County Metro Jail.”

— Original Story —

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Mobile Police need the public’s assistance in identifying a male theft suspect.

The male in the images is wanted for stealing televisions from the Wal-Mart at 658 Schillinger Road. He has stolen televisions from the store on four separate occasions. Anyone with information that may help MPD identify the individual is asked to call 251-208-7211.