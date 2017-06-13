Man Finds Live Grenade on Banks of Ohio River

But late Sunday afternoon, he looked down and found a cardboard tube attached to a brick and decided to open it up.
Shepard stated, “I walked away from it and came back and realized it was a grenade when I cut it open and kind of walked back – I had to think about it for a minute ‘should I call the police”.
“When I saw the picture of the device I realized it was, indeed, a live grenade so was quite shocked,” said former Air Force Brigadier General Rob Givens. He says findings like this are extremely rare. “Even though it appears to be from a bygone time, perhaps from as far back as the Second World War – those things still do go off,” Givens said.
Anthony Shepard said, “Is this going to blow up, do I leave it here, do I run away, so I just picked it up and the first thought in my mind was ‘is it worth anything?”
The Kentucky National Guard took the grenade and planned to set it off in a safe location.