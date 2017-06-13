Lt. Governor Race Has South Alabama Flavor

MOBILE, Al (WKRG) —

The next 12 months will be busy for voters and politicians in our area and in our state. The Alabama U.S. Senate race takes place in August, as are municipal elections in Mobile. Next June, primaries take place for statewide offices.

Right now, two Republican candidates have declared for Lt. Governor. Both have Lower Alabama ties: Rusty Glover — a state senator from Mobile County and State School Board member Mary Scott Hunter.

Hunter is an Air Force veteran and an attorney who lives in Huntsville, but she grew up in Daphne. Tuesday, Hunter was in Mobile for a state education conference and says she can well represent the southern part of the state.

“As opposed to other north Alabama candidates, I know what ‘over the Bay’ means,” joked Hunter. “You know this is my home turf. I understand it very well. I have family all over this region in Mobile and Baldwin County.”

Hunter says she’s keenly aware of issues important to voters in the south part of the state.

“I know what coastal insurance is,” she said. “I know the importance of that. I know why we need tourism strong in Mobile and Baldwin County. I understand that better than most because of my history in this region.”

Hunter says she’ll stress education, business, and ethics in her campaign.

Hunter is the daughter of former WKRG sportscaster and NFL quarterback Scott Hunter.

The Lt. Governor’s seat is currently vacant after Kay Ivey became governor in April following the negotiated resignation of Robert Bentley.