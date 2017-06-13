Funeral Services Set For Fairhope Teen

By Published:
Credit: Ashley Brooke Photography

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – Family members tell News 5 Funeral services have been finalized for Lauren Wright, the teen from Fairhope who was shot to death over the weekend in Demopolis, Alabama.

A funeral will be held at 2 pm at Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home in Selma, Alabama on Thursday. Burial will be at the Memory Gardens of Fairhope on Friday at 2 pm.

Today, Pinzone’s Italian Downtown in Fairhope is holding an all-day fundraiser for Wright’s family. The recent Fairhope High School graduate worked at the restaurant.

Wright was killed in a shooting in the Demopolis area early Saturday morning.  An arrest has been made but police offered few details surrounding how and why the incident happened.

