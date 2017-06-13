Fundraiser For Slain Fairhope Teenager Today

Fairhope, AL (WKRG)

Coworkers, friends, and family are dedicating a day to the memory of Lauren Wright. Pinzone’s Italian Downtown will host an all-day fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. until close today, Tuesday, June 13th, 2017. Wright worked there for the last 13 months but in that time she became a member of the family according to several of the people who worked with her.

“Everything she touched turned to gold. There was nothing that baby couldn’t do,” said restaurant owner Shelby Nelson. “She was the most beautiful human being you could have ever met and she loved everybody all the time.” Wright was killed in a shooting in the Demopolis area early Saturday morning. An arrest has been made but police offered few details surrounding how and why the incident happened.