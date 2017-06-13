Former NBA Player Dennis Rodman Arrives in North Korea

Associated Press Published:
Dennis Rodman/ Reuters

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) – Former NBA player Dennis Rodman has arrived in North Korea on his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.

He told reporters before departing Beijing airport on Tuesday that he is “just trying to open a door” with North Korea.

Rodman has received the red-carpet treatment on four past trips since 2013. He also has been roundly criticized for visiting during times of high tensions between the U.S. and North Korea over its weapons programs.

He said he believes Trump would be happy with his trip. Rodman was a cast member on two seasons of Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice.”

