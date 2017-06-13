Flash Flood Warning Issued for Northwest Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for several areas in Northwest Florida Tuesday morning.

The affected areas include:

South central Santa Rosa County

South central Escambia County

Forecasters say up to three inches of rain has already fallen and the radar indicates thunderstorms that could produce more heavy rain across the area. The heavy rain is expected to produce falsh flooding in the following areas: Pensacola, Brent, West Pensacola, Warrington, Goulding and Myrtle Grove.

Officials are urging everyone to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.”