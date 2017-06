PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Heavy rain caused flooding problems in Pensacola Tuesday.

Rebekah Ward was traveling in her low line Mitsubishi Galant under graffiti bridge when she stalled out due to high waters.

Ward claims the water was just below the window line of the vehicle and she panicked. She rolled down her window and yelled for help.

Five fishermen came to her assistance and pushed her vehicle out from under the bridge.