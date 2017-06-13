Court Documents Shed Light into Fairhope Teen’s Murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Court documents filed in the murder of Lauren Wright shed some new light into the teen’s death over the weekend. The criminal complaint filed by Demopolis police claim that Dalton Jowers did “engage in conduct which manifested extreme indifference to human life.” The complaint also states that Jowers “did recklessly discharge a 9mm firearm causing the death of Lauren Wright.

Dalton Jowers bond was initially set at no bond but lowered at a hearing on Monday to $10,000.00. Court papers obtained by News 5 indicate that Jowers is requesting a public defender to represent him on the Murder charge.

No court date is listed yet for Jowers.

On Tuesday (today), there will be a fundraiser for Lauren Wright in Fairhope at her old place of work, Pizone’s Italian Downtown. The fundraiser begins at 11:30 and runs until closing time.