5 injured after explosion at Alabama car dealership

JASPER, Ala. (AP) – An explosion at a car dealership in Alabama has injured five employees.

AL.com reports that Jasper Police Lt. David Mize says the Monday afternoon explosion happened at the customer service center of the Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC dealership.

Four of the injured were taken to UAB Hospital in critical condition, while the fifth was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center with minor injuries. Their identities and current conditions have not been released. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blast.

Jasper Fire and Rescue and the Walker County Emergency Management Agency are also investigating.

