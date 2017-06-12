West Mobile County Home Invasion Under Investigation

By Published:

Mobile County, AL (WKRG) – Some people living along Schillinger Road are on guard tonight following a home invasion robbery.

Few details are available at this time. The crime happened just before 9 a.m. and there was a report of two people forcing their way into a home in the 2800 block of Schillinger Road North.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene investigating for about three hours. Officials with the sheriff’s office say $3,000 in cash along with prescription drugs were taken. They’re looking for leads and suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

 

