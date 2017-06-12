Two-vehicle Crash Involving Log Truck in the Turnerville Community

TURNERVILLE, AL (WKRG)- An accident involving a log truck and pickup truck Monday caused a few traffic delays in the Turnerville Community.

The accident occurred around 6:35 a.m. on Celeste Road near Deerwood Road. A pickup truck ran into the back of the log truck, no word on the extent of any injuries.

A wrecker is on the scene and the Alabama State Troopers and emergency crews are assisting the accident.

News 5’s Chad Petri is on the scene and will provide updates on News 5 at 9 am and WKRG’s Facebook Fanpage.