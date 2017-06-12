Suspicious Package Closes Main Gate at NAS Pensacola

The Navy Blvd. entrance will only be open to employees and military personnel starting Feb. 1. All visitors must now use the West Gate off of Blue Angel Parkway.

A suspicious package closed down the main gate at NAS Pensacola Monday afternoon.
The call came in around 3:50 pm. Multiple agencies are on the scene: NAS Base Security Forces, Gulf Coast Emergency Services, and bomb-sniffing dogs.
The west gate to the facility is still open.
News 5 has a crew on the way. We will keep you informed by providing updates on this web story and during our newscasts.

