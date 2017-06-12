Suspicious Package Closes Main Gate at NAS Pensacola

A suspicious package closed down the main gate at NAS Pensacola Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:50 pm. Multiple agencies are on the scene: NAS Base Security Forces, Gulf Coast Emergency Services, and bomb-sniffing dogs.

The west gate to the facility is still open.

