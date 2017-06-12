Shooting Under Investigation in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday morning in the West Mobile area.

According to a tweet from Mobile Police, the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Tanner Street, which is near the Alpine Hills neighborhood off Zeigler Blvd and near The Grounds on Cody Road.

One person was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital. At this time, the condition of the victim is unknown.

Officers canvassed the area Monday morning to begin their investigation. It is unknown whether any arrests have been made. No description of a suspect was provided.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.

In reference to the shooting incident in the 6400 block of Tanner Street, the victim has been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/lrqg4g1cvJ — Mobile Police (@MobileALPolice) June 12, 2017