Sheriff’s office: Florida home set on fire to hide killings

MALABAR, Fla. (AP) – The bodies of a child and two women have been found in a Florida home that authorities believe was intentionally set on fire to cover up their killings.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office told Florida Today that the bodies of the child and one woman were found Sunday after the fire in Malabar, on the Atlantic coast. The second woman’s body was found Monday.

Authorities say a man and woman lived there with her 9-year-old son, and a relative had been visiting.

Witnesses told investigators the couple had “domestic issues.” Sheriff’s spokesman Tod Goodyear says the man remained missing, but the couple’s boat had blood on it when authorities found it Sunday, empty and running in circles about 7 miles (10 kilometers) offshore.