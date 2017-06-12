Police: Man Points Gun at Motorist on I-10

Jessica Taloney Published:

A man from the Miami area is in the Escambia County jail after he pointed a gun at a motorist on Interstate 10, according to investigators.

Diantae Thomas, 23, was driving west on I-10 near Milton around 8 p.m. Sunday when he allegedly pulled out a silver firearm and pointed it another a driver.  The victim called law enforcement and stayed on the telephone to give the dispatcher Thomas’ location.

Officers from the Florida Highway Patrol set up a staging area on I-10 to stop Thomas, who was arrested without incident.

A Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm, which matched the description from the victim, was found under the front passenger seat.

 

