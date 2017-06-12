UPDATE: Mobile Police Searching for Homicide Suspect

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Mobile Police needs the public’s help to provide any information that would led to the whereabouts of 46-year-old Olandis Cornelius Hale.

Hale is wanted for questioning in reference to a homicide investigation that occurred in the 4000 block of Airport Boulevard. Hale is also known as “Shortdog”.

Anyone with information is asked to call 251-208-7211.

— Original Story —

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police have released the identity of the body discovered Friday evening in a death that’s being ruled a homicide.

Investigators say 63-year-old James Hipp was the man found on the 4000 block of Airport Boulevard around 6:53pm on Friday. Hipp’s body was “severely decomposed” and the death was “suspicious,” according to a press release from Mobile Police.

The identity, cause, and manner of death are pending autopsy.

We are working to gather more information. Details tonight on News 5.