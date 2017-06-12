Mobile Teen Killed in South Florida Crash

MIAMI (WKRG) — A fatal accident has claimed the life of a 14-year-old Mobile teen near Miami.

Three brothers were involved in an accident on Saturday, June 10th, 2017 on the Florida Turnpike southwest of Miami. The accident claimed the life of 14-year-old Ramon Antonio Mejias. He left behind two brothers, a sister and his mother. Ramon’s younger brother, Johnathan is in the hospital recovering from surgery. According to a GoFundMe Page, Ramon’s brothers, Damian and younger brother Johnathan, were in the car with him.

At least one of the brothers was airlifted for treatment.

A gofundme page has been created by Ramon’s mother. She says, “I am devastated by the loss of my sweet boy. I could’ve never imagined this could happen to my family, the pain is unreal. Ramon (Jay) was looking forward to starting high school. He had his classes picked out, and was following in his brother and sisters foot steps in joining the ROTC. He was the light of our lives… His laughter was contagious. All I have left is our precious memories.”