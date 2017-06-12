Mobile Police: No Gun Incident at Bel Air Mall

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a story circulating Facebook about a gunman at Bel-Air Mall over the weekend did not happen.

On Sunday around 10:00 a.m. WKRG received a message from a woman about an incident that happened on Saturday at the mall.

She sent images of a Facebook post explaining a girl was shopping at the mall when “a ton of people started running through the store toward the entrance of the mall.” The post mentions a male has a gun to his side with a finger on the trigger “ready to shoot.”

The girl who posted the incident said that people ran and hid behind clothes racks. A few minutes later the girl thought it was safe to come out of hiding and attempted to exit the store, but a store employee told everyone to stay because there was “still people with guns in the mall.” Ten minutes later they are “given the clear to come out” and that she left the store in a rush.

The post has been shared on Facebook nearly 3,000 times.

According to MPD Public Information Officer, Donald Wallace, police received a call about a woman being disorderly at the Bel Air Mall. Wallace said, “one woman was arrested on Saturday, June 10th for disorderly conduct, but there was no gun found. There was no incident that had to do with a gun.”