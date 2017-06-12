Mobile Police Arrest Man for Stealing Lumber from Local Church

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 48-year-old man was arrested by Mobile Police early Monday morning after lumber was stolen from a local church.

According to a release from the Mobile Police Department, Willard Moody was arrested and charged with stealing lumber from a church.

The incident occurred at Hillcrest Baptist Church just before 5 a.m. Monday. A caller to Mobile Police said they saw a man removing the wood from the church on several occasions Monday morning. The caller said the suspect was driving a blue van.

After officers responded to the church, they canvassed the area and stopped a blue van that was occupied by Moody.

Moody was taken in and booked into Mobile Metro Jail and charged with two counts of theft of property 2nd degree, one count of theft of property 3rd degree and one count of theft of property 4th degree. Moody was also charged with violating his probation.