Man Jumps to His Death From I-65 Bridge

Associated Press Published:

FULTONDALE, Ala. (AP) – Police say a man jumped to his death from a bridge on Interstate 65 in Fultondale.

Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith tells local media the incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday on Walker Chapel Bridge over the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Smith says witnesses told investigators that the man “simply walked off the bridge.” He fell into the fast lane, causing at least three crashes.

Police are still in the process of notifying the man’s family. His name is being withheld until that is done.

Smith says the incident remains under investigation.

