Local Player Bubba Thompson Expected to get Drafted

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A local player is expected to be a 1st round pick in tonight’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Leslie “Bubba” Thompson of McGill Toolen was a two-sport star. He has already signed a college scholarship to play baseball at the University of Alabama, but that may not happen if he gets drafted tonight.

He was invited by Major League Baseball to come to New York City this weekend.

If drafted, Bubba will likely sign tonight because the money will be too much to pass up. There is a signing bonus for a mid-first rounder, which is between 2 and 3 million.

Bubba led McGill’s football team to the 7A title game as quarterback this past season.

He and his mother flew up to New York yesterday where they have been touring the Big Apple and getting ready for the big night. The Major League Draft started around 6:00 p.m. in New York.