General Electric Jeff Immelt stepping down, Flannery to take over role

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — General Electric says Jeff Immelt is stepping down as CEO. John Flannery, president and CEO of the conglomerate’s health care unit, will take over the post in August.

The 61-year-old Immelt will stay on as chairman until his retirement from the position at the end of the year, with the 55-year-old Flannery stepping into the role after that.

In addition, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bornstein was named vice chair.

GE said Monday that the moves were part of its succession plan.

Shares of General Electric Co. climbed more than 2 percent in premarket trading.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s