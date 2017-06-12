Funeral Arrangements Set for Naomi Jones in Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The funeral arrangements for 12-year-old Naomi Jones have been set in Pensacola. The body of Jones was found last week after her mother reported her missing from her home in Pensacola two weeks ago.

A spokesperson for the family says the funeral will take place Friday, June 16 at Olive Baptist Church. The service is set to begin at 12 p.m. (noon) and it will be open to the public. Naomi’s mother is asking everyone to wear pink and white colors to the ceremony.

There will also be a motorcycle escort to the cemetery and all bikers are welcome to join the caravan.

38-year-old Robert Howard was arrested last week and charged with the murder of Naomi Jones. Authorities say Howard kidnapped and killed Jones before dumping her body in 8 Mile Creek in Pensacola.

News Five will have full coverage of the funeral on Friday.