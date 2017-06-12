Former High School Teacher Arrested Again on Sexual Abuse Charges

EAST BREWTON, AL (WKRG) — The former high school teacher and athletics coach accused of sexual contact with a student has been arrested again on sexual abuse charges.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office tells News 5 that 38-year-old Jason Paul Blaney is back in custody and facing three more felony charges after another victim came forward alleging sexual abuse.

Blaney’s latest arrest are on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree enticing a child. The exact circumstances of the relationship between Blaney and the latest victim are unclear.

The former math teacher and sports coach at W.S. Neal High School was arrested last month for allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a student under 19-years-old. Deputies say the arrest came after a complaint from a victim’s parents was sent to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on March 30. Blaney resigned from his position at W.S. Neal High School two weeks later.

Blaney had made a $10,000 bond on the day of his first arrest, but now remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing on the latest felony charges.

According to a report from the Brewton Standard, Blaney was the head coach for the girl’s volleyball and softball teams. He became the head softball coach in February 2016. This past season the volleyball team won its first area title under his leadership.