Demopolis Police Chief Says Fairhope Teenager’s Death Still Under Investigation

Fairhope, AL (WKRG) – Demopolis Police Chief Tommie Reese still has not been able to release information on what may have led to the shooting death of recent Fairhope High School graduate Lauren Wright.

Wright was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting in the Demopolis area while visiting friends. Chief Reese says they’re still trying to piece together a motive.

“It’s still being investigated, we’re still looking at every angle right now,” said Reese. He says they aren’t sure when they would have more information. He says they are waiting on analysis from forensics at the state crime lab.

Dalton Jowers is charged with murder but it’s not clear how or why the shooting happened at this time.

Friends and family say Lauren Wright was a smart young girl who got along with everyone.

Many gathered at Pizone’s Italian Downtown in Fairhope to shed a tear and share stories. A fundraiser is planned in Wright’s honor Tuesday starting at 11:30 in the morning until close.