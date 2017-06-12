Atmore-born Evander Holyfield Elected to International Boxing Hall of Fame

The “Real Deal” has gone from Atmore, Alabama all the way to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday in Canastota, New York. Boxing fans celebrated and remembers not just Holyfield’s illustrious 27-year career in the ring, but also his positive attitude and unwillingness to quit under any circumstances.

From the grace he showed in his handling of a wrongful disqualification at the 1984 Olympics to his comeback from a serious heart condition to recapture the heavyweight championship, Holyfield is considered one of the great cruiserweights and heavyweights of his era.

Holyfield, who was born in Atmore before moving to Atlanta later in his childhood, headlined a 2017 class that also featured Marco Antonio Barrera, the late Johnny Tapia and current Showtime boxing analysts Steve Farhood and Barry Tompkins.

But Holyfield, who retired in 2011 with a record of 44-10-2 (29 KOs). used the platform to instead highlight the impact his late mother Annie had on the fighter — and most importantly the man he would grow to become.

“This Hall of Fame thing is all about the help I got from someone else,” said Holyfield. “My mother would have been so happy.”

Holyfield retired in 2014.