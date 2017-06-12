200 New Jobs and Delivery Service comes to Mobile

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A new mobile app is scheduled to make its debut in Mobile and provide up to 200 jobs.

The app is called “Waitr” and it is “widely popular in cities across the Gulf Coast States including Tuscaloosa and Hoover,” according to Public Relations Director Dean Turcol.

Waitr is a mobile app that provides “faster door-to-door deliveries and more favorable pricing for consumers” and is the “only app to include full-color photos of every menu item,” according to Turcol.

“Having photos of all menu options is a big benefit,” said company founder, Chris Meaux. “It gives our customers confidence that their meal will be exactly what they want. Once someone tries Waitr, they’ll realize there’s nothing else like it in Mobile – or anywhere else.”

“Mobile was targeted as a market for company expansion on the basis of an economic development study conducted by Waitr. Specifically, our data showed the city to be among those with high restaurant industry growth – and an available workforce to supply a high-quality staff,” said Addison Killebrew, Launch Director for Waitr. Killebrew says, “we see a lot of overlap between all our users traveling I-10 between Houston and Mobile.”

Food prices are the same on the app as they are at restaurants, but there is a delivery charge of $5 for any order, large or small. App users are not required to get their food delivered; they can select carry-out. If the carry-out option is selected, users will be alerted when their order is ready for pick-up. Waitr is available on the Web, on iPhone and Android devices.

Waitr arrives in Mobile June 15th, 2017, but some local restaurants have already agreed to participate. Some of those restaurants include Island Wing Company, Chick-Fil-A, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Rooster’s Latin American Food and Café 219.

An app launch party is scheduled at Island Wing Company, 2617 Dauphin Street, on Thursday June 15th at 5:00 p.m. Waitr invites anyone to come out and be a part of the city’s launch party.

Waitr is currently hiring drivers in Mobile. Drivers can apply now apply.

Waitr is expecting to hire 200 people in the city between now and the end of the year.