2 Children, 2 Adults Rescued near Dauphin Island

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Four people were rescued on Monday by the Coast Guard after their vessel capsized near Dauphin Island.

Around 11:18 a.m. the Coast Guard Sector Mobile “received a report of a capsized vessel. Two children and two adults were aboard the vessel on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway” according to the Coast Guard.

Dauphin Island Coast Guard responded with a small boat crew on a 29-foot response boat. The Coast Guard Aviation Training Center also sent out a helicopter aircrew. The aircrew located the capsized vessel and assisted the Coast Guard boat crew to the location, who were able to rescue all four people.

The survivors were taken to Station Dauphin Island.