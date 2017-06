OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – Police say an Alabama woman has been fatally shot at her home.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris tells the Opelika-Auburn News that police found the 35-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound on Saturday afternoon. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for examination. The reason of the death has not been determined.