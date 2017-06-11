Small plane crashes into car parked at church; pilot injured

By Published: Updated:

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a pilot was seriously injured when his small plane crashed into a car parked outside a church in Florida.

Polk County Fire Rescue said the plane went down during the Sunday service at the Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Bartow.

The church has a medical ministry and two registered nurses rushed out to assist the injured pilot until rescue workers arrived.

The agency says the pilot, a male, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Photographs posted by the fire agency on Facebook showed an overturned white SUV with a wrecked single-engine aircraft on top of it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s