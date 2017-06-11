Reflecting Pool draining after animal deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C (CBS) – National Park Service began draining the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Sunday. The pool will be cleaned and treated for a water-borne parasite that has affected the local duck population.

Around 80 ducklings were found dead in the last three weeks. The cause of death was high levels of parasites that develop and grow in snails that live in the pool. Impact of the draining won’t be visible until June 12th.

It takes approximately two days for the pool to fully drain, so crews will begin cleaning the pool bottom Tuesday. The Reflecting pool is scheduled to begin refilling Friday and to be refilled and operational June 19th.