Recent Fairhope HS Grad Dies in Demopolis Homicide

Fairhope, AL (WKRG)

Friends at Pinzone’s Italian Downtown are remembering the life of 17-year-old Lauren Wright. She was a beloved employee at the Fairhope restaurant. Friends nicknamed her “flour hands.” As a joke she would leave flour hand-prints on co-workers.

“Everything she touched touched turned to gold. There was nothing that baby couldn’t do,” said restaurant owner Shelby Nelson. “She was the most beautiful human being you could have ever met and she loved everybody all the time.”

Wright was killed while visiting friends in the Demopolis area. Published reports have identified a suspect in the case but there are few details on what happened.

A fundraiser is planned Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to close with live music and specials throughout the day at Pizone’s.

News 5 reporter, Chad Petri is talking to friends and family of Wright. He will have more about this story on News 5 at 5 and 10 p.m.