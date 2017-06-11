Over 200 bikers honor hometown hero

Williamsburg, Blair County, Pa. (WTJA) – Over 200 bikers came out to honor a local Blair County hometown hero.

The 8th annual Chad Edmundson Memorial Dice Run and Remembrance Day was held at Riverside Park in Williamsburg.

Proceeds from the event will help military families in need.

The organization is in honor of Chad Edmundson who gave the ultimate sacrifice in 2009 while serving in Iraq.

Edmundson’s father said that his son felt honored to serve his country.

“If he was here right now, he probably would say…’I don’t deserve any recognition for anything that I’ve done.’ Because he really never felt worthy, even when he was serving. He never really felt that what he was doing, he felt that was his duty,” Roy Edmundson said.

Saturday’s ride stretched about 120 miles and went through several counties in the area.