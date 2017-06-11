Man Dies in Head-on Collision

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — One man is dead after a vehicle collision in Okaloosa County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened Sunday around 11:45 a.m. on County Road 602 west of State Road 85.

James C. Brooks, a 32-year-old male, was traveling eastbound on CR-602 when he crossed the double yellow line, entering into the westbound lane of CR-602.

Daniel Brown, a 35-year-old male, was traveling westbound on CR-602. Brown was unable to avoid Brooks, and the two vehicles collided.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Brooks died; however, it is unknown whether the accident was the cause of a health issue.

Brooks was wearing his seatbelt, but Brown was not. Brown was transported to Ft. Walton Beach Hospital.