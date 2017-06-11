Inmate Passes Away in Infirmary

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — According to a press release from Escambia County, an inmate at the Escambia County Main Jail died at the facility Sunday, June 11.

The release stated, “Johnny Ben Tillman, a 51-year-old male from Mobile, Alabama, was pronounced dead at 12:58 p.m. by EMS staff. Jail Medical Director and Certifying Physician Dr. Paul Henning stated the manner of death was natural causes.”

Tillman was arrested Nov. 17, 2014, charged with probation violation.

He had been housed in the Escambia County Jail infirmary since May 15 when he was brought back to the Escambia County Jail from Florida State Hospital. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was notified and is investigating as is standard procedure.