Florida man arrested after walking naked on road

MARION, Florida (CBS) — 18-year-old Andrew Humphries was found wandering naked on the side of South U.S. Highway 441 in Marion County, FL on Wednesday (6/4). The Marion County Sheriff’s office released the dashcam video of his arrest.

Police say Humphries was involved in a car accident before he was found on the side of the road. He then attacked the cop car, causing about $1,000 in damage.

He has been charged with one count of felony Criminal Mischief-Property Damage of $1,000.00 or More and one misdemeanor count of Criminal Mischief.