Florida Issues Missing Child Alert for 9-year-old Boy

MALABAR, Florida (WKRG) — Florida Department of Law Enforcement(FDLE) issued a missing child alert for a 9-year-old boy.

His name is Sebastian Meachum, last seen in the 800th block of Atz Boulevard in Malabar, Florida.

Sebastian is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The child may be in the company of Tony Hughes who was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson t-shirt, blue jeans and black boots, and Chrissy Hughes. They may be traveling in a 2012, Nautic Global Group 18 foot boat, Florida tag number 3066PJ.

The FDLE ask, if located, DO NOT APPROACH and contact law enforcement. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-264-5217 or 911.