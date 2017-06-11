Fatal Accident involving Wrong-Way Motorcyclist

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A 57-year-old man is dead following a collision on State Road 79 and Environmental Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, wrong-way driver Ronald Dean Eubanks, was traveling south bound in the north bound travel lanes of State Road 79.

23-year-old, Leon Tranard Howard was traveling north on State Road 79 when the front of the two vehicles collided.

Eubanks was ejected from his motorcycle and was pronounced died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

At this time, Florida Officers are unsure if the incident was alcohol related.