Bikers honor fallen deputy

FRESNO, CA (KSEE) Early Saturday morning, nearly 300 bikers took to the streets in a five city motorcycle ride across the Valley.

The event was all in memory of Fresno County Sheriff’s Sergeant Rod Lucas. Rod died last October in an accidental shooting while on duty, during training.

The “Poker Motorcycle Run” started in Fresno and ended in Rod’s hometown of Tranquillity. Family and friends said Rod made quite the impact, not just in Law Enforcement but on the entire community.

Riders wore shirts with a picture of Rod on it, a symbol of a man who touched not only their lives but the lives of countless others.

“He was an amazing human being, he was loving caring, he loved people, he was my hero,” said Jamie Lucas, Rod’s wife.

It’s been seven months since Rod died. Jami said even though it’s hard, the family’s getting through it one day at a time.

“What’s keeping me and my children is our faith, I’m reading his bible and I see what he highlighted, what he underlined and that’s helping me a lot,” said Lucas.

The community, ready to lend a hand, the way Rod would lend his to others.

“All these different tracks of people coming together for one thing and that’s Rod Lucas’ memory,” said Chon Camacho, friend and organizer.

Camacho, a close friend of Rod’s since high school, organized the ride, calling it a “Poker Motorcycle Run”.

“In poker there’s five cards, we stop at five locations riders come up grab a card out of the bag note it down when we get to the end we see who has the best hand,” said Camacho.

Raffle prizes were given to those who won. Camacho said this event was really about remembering Rod and bringing the community together. It all ended with a big barbecue in celebration of Rod’s wife.

Rod’s three kids attended, showing off their dad’s signature hand wave. Rod’s daughter, Gianna said it feels good to know people care.

“It takes me by surprise every time to think, wow, it’s really nice to know people care about law enforcement,” said Gianna Lucas.

All the money raised from this event will go to the scholarship fund Rod’s wife started in his name to help students going through the police academy and to help students in the dental hygienist programs.

Rod’s friend also said he hopes to make this an annual event.