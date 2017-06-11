12-Year-Old Helps Deliver Baby Brother

JACKSON, Mississippi (CNN) — An extra special delivery for a mother giving birth at a Mississippi hospital this week.

The doctor in the delivery room allowed the woman’s 12-year-old daughter to “catch” her baby brother.

Jacee Dellapena has a very special relationship with her new baby brother.

“I started crying because I thought I wasn’t going to get to see him be born, because I was too short,” Jacee said.

She wanted to be part of the action and got a lot more than she asked for.

Jacee’s mother, Dede said, “Doctor Wolf said, ‘Why don’t you just let her suit up and deliver the baby?’ and I said “what? no!”

That definitely wasn’t part of Dede Carraway’s original birth plan, but she went with it.

Her 12-year-old daughter got the experience of a lifetime.

“I actually, like delivered him, like, he let me actually push down and pull the baby out” said Jacee.

Dede says the Epidural wasn’t working, and she was in agony but getting to watch her daughter help deliver 7-pound, 6-ounce Cayson Carraway, made the pain more than worth it.

Dede said, “Seeing the emotions on her face, it made me cry. It was just a good moment for me.”

Jacee Dellapena said she was nervous that she was going to mess up, but it was the best moment of her life.

Jacee had plans to be a veterinarian, but her mom says she bets the 12-year-old will start thinking about a career as an OB-GYN.