WATCH: Mom catches 5-foot snake in home

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — No one likes dealing with critters that find their way into their home, but imagine if that critter was a nearly 6-foot snake.

One North Carolina mom rises to the challenge.

Sunshine McCurry came home to find the slithering creature in her living-room.

She went after the snake with a pillow case and authority, grabbing the 5-foot snake.

She posted the video to social media and her fearless actions have earned her viral fame.

McCurry lives near a creek and raises chickens and has dealt with her fair share of snakes before and it shows.