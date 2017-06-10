WATCH: Mom catches 5-foot snake in home

By Published: Updated:
NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) —  No one likes dealing with critters that find their way into their home, but imagine if that critter was a nearly 6-foot snake.
One North Carolina mom rises to the challenge.
Sunshine McCurry came home to find the slithering creature in her living-room.
She went after the snake with a pillow case and authority, grabbing the 5-foot snake.
She posted the video to social media and her fearless actions have earned her viral fame.
McCurry lives near a creek and raises chickens and has dealt with her fair share of snakes before and it shows.

