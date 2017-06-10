Walton County resident loses home and RV in fire

FREEPORT, Florida (WKRG)

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) received a call about a mobile home fire on Four Mile Road in Freeport around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Walton County Fire and Rescue and WCSO deputies arrived to find a mobile home and an RV fully engulfed in flames.

The resident told officials he was cleaning up around his home when he heard something blow and a fire broke out. He was able to escape unharmed and call 911 from a neighbors house.

“The fire was contained within about 30 minutes, but the property was completely destroyed,” says Lindsey Batchelor with WCSO.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.