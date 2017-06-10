Police: Officer arrested after punching teen in face

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A police officer in northeast Florida has been arrested for battery after a colleague reported seeing him punch a handcuffed teenager in the face repeatedly.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Pat Ivey said on Saturday that 38-year-old Officer Timothy James was arrested after the incident at about 4 a.m. The Florida Times-Union reports that James is accused of punching a 17-year-old in the face after the teenager was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Ivey says that James claimed the teenager spat at him. James was booked into the Duval County Jail and faces a charge of battery causing bodily harm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s