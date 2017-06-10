Pentagon: 3 US soldiers killed, 1 wounded in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Pentagon says three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday in eastern Afghanistan.

An Afghan official says the deaths and injury stem from an attack by an Afghan soldier, who also died. In a statement from Washington, the Pentagon doesn’t provide details about what led to the deaths of the U.S. soldiers. It says the incident is under investigation. A spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, Attahullah Khogyani, says the attack took place in the Achin district.

Vice President Mike Pence held a listening session in Milwaukee on the impact of the Affordable Care Act on small business and families in Wisconsin. During the session, Pence acknowledged the servicemen who recently died in Afghanistan.

“Allow me to take a moment to acknowledge what I learned about on my way to Wisconsin, the loss of service members that took place in Afghanistan. ON my way here I was informed that US service members were killed and wounded in an attack in Afghanistan. The President and I have been briefed, the details of this attack are forthcoming. But suffice to say, when heroes fall, American grieve and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these American heroes,” Pence stated.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says in a statement that a Taliban loyalist had infiltrated the Afghan army “just to attack foreign forces.”