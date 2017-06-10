Motorcycle Fundraiser Held for Man Killed in Gulf Shores DUI Crash

Foley, AL (WKRG)

It’s been nearly one month since the death of Aubrey Coggin. The 26-year-old man from Foley was killed trying to direct traffic around an accident on the intercoastal waterway bridge in Gulf Shores when police say he was hit by a van driven by an alleged drunk driver. Today a fundraiser was held to help the family he left behind.

Friends, family members and people who didn’t even know Aubrey Coggin came out in pretty good numbers for his poker run. This started in Foley and traveled to south Baldwin County. They ended back at their point of origin at Good Time Charley’s in Foley. Organizers say they wanted to do this not just to raise money for his family but also to honor his memory.

“It’s got to be his hunting and fishing, his friends he was just an all-around guy, he just best in his element fishing, not bothering anybody, enjoying that kind of stuff,” said father-in-law Dean Dilley. Coggin was killed last month as he was trying to direct traffic around an accident in Gulf Shores. Authorities say Coggin was hit by a van driven an alleged drunk driver.

That suspect, David Justin Todd, is still being held in the Baldwin County jail on $301,000 bond. If you want to help out the family, we have a link to one of the Gofundme pages set up to raise money in the wake of Coggin’s death.